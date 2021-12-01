Burnley are interested in a January swoop for Angers midfielder Angelo Fulgini, who is also being tracked by Championship side Fulham.

The Clarets have had a tough start to their Premier League campaign and are currently struggling in the relegation spots.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is keen on bolstering his squad in the upcoming winter transfer window as he looks to keep his team afloat in the top flight.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Lancashire side have zeroed in on Angers midfielder Fulgini.

The 25-year-old was linked with an exit from the Ligue 1 side in the summer but no move materialised and Burnley are now willing to provide him a pathway to England.

However, Dyche’s side are not Fulgini’s only admirers as Championship outfit Fulham have also been keeping close tabs on him

Burnley though want to take Fulgini to Turf Moor in January and are ready to offer Angers €15m for his signature.

Les Scoistes are in a difficult financial situation at the moment and could be open to an injection of cash as fee for Fulgini if they can strike a deal with Burnley.