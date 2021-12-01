Inter are ready to satisfy the demands of Newcastle United target Marcelo Brozovic to renew his deal at the club.

Brozovic is in his final year of contract at the San Siro and is yet to commit to a new deal at the club.

The uncertainty surrounding the midfielder’s situation at Inter has put several clubs across Europe on alert and it has been claimed Newcastle are keen on snapping him up and have offered him a deal, although the player is said to be not convinced by the offer.

Brozovic is a fixture under Inter coach Simone Inzaghi this term and the club want to keep him in their ranks beyond this season.

The 29-year-old is open to staying at Inter, but is asking for €7m in annual wages to extend his stint, significantly more than the €4.2m he is currently earning.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com the Nerazzurri are now prepared to satisfy Brozovic’s wage demands.

The Milan giants are optimistic they can seal a deal with Brozovic despite strong interest from the likes of Newcastle.

Newcastle are currently struggling to get results ion the Premier League and are rooted at the bottom of the league table.

New Magpies boss Eddie Howe is expected to be backed in the winter transfer window and it remains to be seen whether they have alternative options to Brozovic, who is tipped to renew his stint at Inter in the near future.