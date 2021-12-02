Tottenham Hotspur still have Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore on their radar despite failing to get a deal over the line for him in the summer, according to The Athletic.

The Wolves star was among Spurs’ top targets in the summer transfer window and he was also open to moving to the capital club, where his former boss Nuno Espirito Santo was in charge.

Tottenham did table a bid for the winger, but the Midlands side knocked back their offer as it was far below their £50m asking price.

After a poor run of results Nuno was shown the exit door last month, and former Inter coach Antonio Conte was bought in as his replacement.

The Italian is expected to backed in the upcoming transfer windows and despite the managerial change, the Spain international remains on Spurs’ radar.

Spurs are keen on bringing in an attacker in January and Traore remains an option for them.

The 25-year-old has clocked up game time for Wolves in all but one of their 14 top flight games so far this season under new boss Bruno Lage.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will make any concrete moves for Traore in the upcoming window.