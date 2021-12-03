Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has lauded Liverpool target Karim Adeyemi as a great German talent with an exciting profile, but stressed it is far too early to say whether he is in his side’s transfer plans.

With 15 goals from 25 outings across all competition so far this season for Red Bull Salzburg, Adeyemi has put the entire European football scene on alert and is credited with interest from a clutch of top clubs in the continent.

Premier League giants Liverpool are admires of the young German while the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Dortmund are also credited with interest.

However, BVB sporting director Zorc has insisted it is far too early to say whether his club are interested in a swoop for the Adeyemi, who also has a long-term contract at his current club.

But Zorc lauded Adeyemi as a great German talent and stressed he is an exciting profile that also adds a lot of pace to any side he plays in.

Asked about Dortmund being linked with interest in Adeyemi, Zorc told German daily Bild: “It is far too early to say something and, as far as I know, he has a long-term contract.

“Adeyemi is a great German talent.

“He has a very good profile; brings a lot of pace and [is] a profile, which is basically exciting.”

Adeyemi has aspirations of moving to a top club in the next stage of his career and as it stands he is not short of suitors should he leave Red Bull Salzburg.