Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford has admitted he was buzzing to see Luke Ayling return to action with the Under-23s.

Experienced performer Ayling has been missing through injury and last turned out for the Whites in the Premier League in September, against Newcastle United.

The defender though is on the road back to first team action and clocked up minutes with the club’s Under-23s earlier this week.

Leeds have missed Ayling and Beckford admits he was thrilled to see the defender come through the Under-23s game without suffering an adverse reaction.

“I’m buzzing that I saw Luke Ayling play 45 minutes [for the Under-23s]”, Beckford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

“He came through it relatively unscathed as well which is always a good sign.”

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Ayling, along with his team-mate Patrick Bamford, is likely to be available for selection when the Whites face Brentford on Sunday.

It remains to be seen if Bielsa will slot Ayling straight back into the team or name him on the substitutes’ bench to ease him back into action.