Former West Ham United defender Gary Breen believes the Hammers will struggle in their top four bid if key players are out of form or get injured, due to their lack of strength in depth.

David Moyes has led West Ham to a superb start to the season and the Hammers sit in fourth spot in the Premier League after 14 games played.

Hammers fans are dreaming of a top four finish and Champions League football for next season, but Breen thinks that could be a bridge too far due to their lack of strength in depth.

He thinks that if their key men go missing or get injured, West Ham do not have the strength in depth to cover for that eventuality, even though Moyes knows how to set his team up.

“West Ham have been very impressive, you’re looking at Moyes, he knows how he needs his team to play, to be functional”, Breen said on Off The Ball.

“I thought they were excellent at exploiting Liverpool from set pieces, which is not easy to do.

“The problem that West Ham will have is the strength in depth.

“As soon as the key players go missing or get injured they’ll struggle.”

West Ham were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton in the Premier League in midweek and Moyes’ men are now without a win in their last three Premier League games.

The Hammers are due to play host to Chelsea on Saturday next.