Torino supremo Urbano Cairo is leaning towards engaging in transfer negotiations with interested parties for Tottenham Hotspur target Gleison Bremer next summer.

A run of poor results in the Premier League resulted in Nuno Espirito Santo losing his job at Spurs and the Portuguese was replaced by ex-Inter coach Antonio Conte last month.

The Italian is determined to raise the standards at the club and he will have an opportunity to add fresh talent to his squad when the winter transfer widow swings open in January.

It has been claimed that Conte has Torino defender Bremer on his radar as a potential option in January, while Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici is also keen on bringing the Brazilian to London.

In addition to Spurs, the Torino defender is also attracting interest from rival Serie A sides with the likes of Napoli, Inter and AC Milan keen on a swoop for him in January.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Torino supremo Cairo is leaning towards discussing a possible transfer for Bremer with potential suitors at the end of the season.

Amidst growing interest in the centre-back’s services Cairo has put a €25m asking price on his head.

Both Inter and AC Milan are tipped to make concrete moves for Bremer in January and it remains to be seen whether Spurs will also push to land him after losing Cristian Romero to injury.