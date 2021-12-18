Ron-Thorben Hoffmann has admitted that his plan is to get Sunderland promoted to the Championship and stay at the club for the long term.

He joined the Black Cats on loan from Bayern Munich last summer and has played a major role in powering their campaign to get promoted to the Championship this season.

Hoffmann insisted that the decision to move to Stadium of Light did not take too much time as he always wanted to play in England at some point in his career.

He stressed that given the stature of the club and their ambitions, it was an easy call for him to leave Bayern Munich and join the Black Cats.

The German told The Athletic: “It was a quick decision with Sunderland.

“But I’d always said to my parents that I wanted to play in England or for Bayern Munich.

“With this club being so big, obviously not belonging in this league, it felt like it could be a good choice to develop my own game.”

Sunderland have an obligation to sign Hoffmann on a permanent deal if they get promoted to the Championship.

He is not keen to look too far into the future but conceded that the plan is to get promoted with Sunderland and continue at the club for the long term.

“Let’s see”, Hoffmann said when asked about his future.

“We’re seven months away from this scenario.

“I want to get promoted with this team and stay here long-term. It’s pretty clear for me.”