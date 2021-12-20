Leeds United have not rekindled their interest in Huddersfield Town star Lewis O’Brien, who was among their targets in the summer transfer window, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has identified midfield as one area that needs to bolstering, but the club have been unsuccessful in their efforts to bring in a new midfielder in recent transfer windows.

Leeds were heavily linked with Terriers midfielder O’Brien in the last transfer window, but he ultimately remained at the club and signed a new contract at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Yorkshire giants are currently going through an injury crisis with the likes of key midfielder Kalvin Phillips sidelined, but have an opportunity to bring in new players in the upcoming January window.

O’Brien’s new deal at Huddersfield includes a release clause and there have been suggestions Leeds could swoop for him next month.

However, despite their squad being shorthanded owing to injuries, the Whites have not rekindled their interest in the 23-year-old.

O’Brien is not among the players Leeds are tracking ahead of the January transfer window and they are looking elsewhere.

Bielsa has made it clear he is open to new signings in January if they are better than the players he currently has at his disposal.

And it remains to be seen whether Leeds will have see new faces coming through the doors at Elland Road next month.

They have been heavily linked with Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.