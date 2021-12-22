Newcastle United are keen on Gabriel Barbosa, but the player would prefer other options ahead of the Magpies, with Aston Villa and West Ham United also interested in a January swoop, according to Eurosport.

Premier League sides are actively looking to strengthen over the course of the January transfer window and Barbosa, nicknamed Gabigol, is ready to prove himself in Europe following a disappointing time at Inter.

The striker is set to look at offers when they come his way and he could be available to land on loan, which would suit a number of clubs.

Relegation battlers Newcastle are interested in potentially taking the 25-year-old to the north east, while Aston Villa and West Ham are also admirers.

Gabigol is aware of Newcastle’s interest, but would prefer other options if possible due to the relegation battle the Magpies are currently involved in.

David Moyes’ West Ham would be able to offer the hitman Europa League football along with the chance to join the push for a top four finish.

Aston Villa meanwhile have registered impressive results under new manager Steven Gerrard and now sit inside the top ten.

Gabigol finished as the top scorer in this year’s Copa Libertadores after hitting the back of the net eleven times in 13 outings.