Barcelona are not prepared to improve their new contract offer to Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur wing target Ousmane Dembele.

The Catalan giants have been trying for a number of months to agree on a new deal with the Frenchman who will be out of contract in the summer.

But a recent meeting between his agent and Barcelona pulled the two sides further away from an agreement and it appears Dembele is on his way out of the Camp Nou.

Barcelona believe that the Frenchman’s wage demands are too high and are growing less optimistic about him signing a new contract.

And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana will not be making any concession and will not improve their offer.

Barcelona believe that their current offer is good enough compared to his performances and injury struggles at the club.

The club are in no mood to give in to his demands and are prepared to see him walk away on a free transfer next summer.

Tottenham, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are in talks to sign him at the end of the season.

Newcastle are prepared to pounce if Barcelona decide to sell him in January but the Catalan giants feel it would be difficult to offload him next month.