Newcastle United are hoping to announce the signing of Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier before the weekend, according to the Northern Echo.

The Magpies have made Trippier their priority in the current transfer window as they look to shore up a backline that has let in a constant stream of goals this season.

Trippier has been pursued with vigour by Newcastle, with the club also at risk of seeing Chelsea make an attempt to hijack the swoop.

Now it seems the Magpies’ efforts have borne fruit as Trippier appears close to signing, making him the first arrival of the new ownership.

The Magpies are hoping to have the deal done and confirmed before the weekend arrives and to announce it before that time too.

The deal is claimed to be worth an initial €15m, though the La Liga club will receive further cash upon the fulfilling of certain clauses.

It is also believed that a relegation clause has been inserted in the deal to bring Trippier to Tyneside, and that in the event the Magpies are relegated the right-back is free to pursue other avenues in the summer.

The Magpies will be hoping the signing of Trippier acts as a signal of intent and he helps the club turn their season around.