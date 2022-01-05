Rangers have slapped in an offer for Bologna winger Andreas Skov Olsen, it has been claimed in Italy.

New Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is keen to bolster his squad in the ongoing window as he looks to guide the Gers to a second Scottish Premiership title on the trot.

The Gers have been able to make space on their books following the departure of Nathan Patterson to Everton for a club record fee and are in the market to bring in fresh talent.

Rangers have been heavily linked with a move for Bologna winger Skov Olsen in the ongoing window.

And according to Italian outlet Tuttobolognaweb.it, the Gers have made their move and have tabled a bid for the Dane.

Rangers have offered Bologna a €6m deal for the services of the 22-year-old, which also promises the Italians a percentage of the fee from any future sale of the player.

Skov Olsen joined Bologna in the summer for 2019 from Danish side Nordsjaelland and is contracted at the club until 2024.

It remains to be seen whether I Rossoblu will accept Rangers’ offer for Skov Olsen and let him join the Scottish champions.