Everton are amongst the clubs who are prepared to hand Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo a lucrative deal to leave the Camp Nou, according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old centre-back has emerged as one of the pillars of Barcelona’s defence under new coach Xavi Hernandez and is one of the most important players in the squad.

He will be out of contract at the end of next season and Barcelona are looking at his new deal as one of their priorities for the next few months.

But initial discussions between his agent and the club have left Barcelona in no doubt he wants a significant pay rise.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are prepared to snare him away from Barcelona by offering large sums of money and it has been claimed Everton are also interested.

The Toffees are also keeping tabs on the defender’s contract situation with a view to potentially signing him.

Everton are also prepared to offer much better terms than Barcelona are ready to commit to at the moment.

Araujo wants to stay at Barcelona but wants the club’s new contract offer to reflect his importance in the team.

The Uruguayan is aware of the interest he has been attracting from the Premier League and Barcelona have to offer more or risk seeing him go into next summer with only a year left on his contract.