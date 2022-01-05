Liverpool could opt to let right-back star Neco Williams leave the club in the current transfer window, according to Sky Sports News (12:34).

Williams made six appearances for Liverpool last term in the Premier League but so far has only one outing to his name this season.

The right-back spot at Anfield is firmly held by star Trent Alexander-Arnold, making it difficult for Williams in regards to playing time.

The 20-year-old has spent his entire professional career with the Reds but now he could be set to depart his boyhood club.

Liverpool are thinking of allowing the right-back to leave the club in this month’s transfer window as he searches for more game-time.

Williams has first-team football on his mind and having already played nearly 20 times for Wales he wants to nail down a spot with the national team.

He could be open to moving and with Liverpool’s stamp of approval he could be set to depart Anfield this month, although it remains to be seen whether it would be on a temporary or permanent basis.

The right-back has made more than 30 appearances for the Liverpool first team, including seven in the Champions League and has earned the admiration of the Anfield faithful.