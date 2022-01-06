Italian heavyweights Juventus have decided against letting Newcastle United linked midfielder Arthur go in the ongoing transfer window.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been a bit-part player at Juventus this season and has largely been expected to leave the club on loan in January.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted and Arsenal and Newcastle are believed to be interested in adding the Brazilian to their ranks; Newcastle are tipped to bolster their midfield when they have addressed their defensive issues.

His agent has been offering him around Europe with a view to securing a new club for him soon, but it seems Juventus’ ideas have changed.

And according to Sky Italia, Arthur is no longer a player Juventus are keen to let go in the winter transfer window.

The Brazilian started the last two league games for Juventus and impressed Massimiliano Allegri with his performances.

The Juventus coach saw enough in Arthur in the last two performances to be in favour of keeping him at the club until the end of the season.

Despite interest from the Premier League, the midfielder is now expected to stay in Turin beyond the winter window.

It remains to be seen whether he does enough this season to warrant an even longer spell at the Serie A giants.