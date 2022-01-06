Newcastle United have put Divock Origi firmly on their transfer radar after Liverpool indicated he can leave for around £7m this month, according to the Daily Telegraph.

New Magpies boss Eddie Howe is on the verge of having Kieran Trippier as the newest addition to his squad and he is keen on further bolstering his defence along with his attacking department.

Newcastle are in the market for a striker as they want to replace injured Callum Wilson, who is sidelined for six weeks and could possibly be out for a longer spell.

The Tyneside giants have multiple strikers on their radar, including Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke, while Liverpool hitman Origi is also now under consideration.

Origi has struggled for game time under boss Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are willing to sell him in the ongoing window, if interested parties match their £7m price tag.

And the Reds’ asking price for Origi is what pushed him on to Newcastle’s list of potential targets for the striker’s role.

Newcastle are financially rejuvenated following a takeover in October and the new owners are backing Howe in the market to boost their chances of survival in the top flight.

Origi pockets a significant sum in wages at Liverpool and that is one other factor Newcastle would have to deal with, should they pounce on him before the window slams shut.