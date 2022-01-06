Newcastle United want to sign Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona on loan, but the player would only depart without an option to buy in the deal.

The Magpies are looking hard for a new centre-back to bring in and hold an interest in Lille’s Sven Botman, while they have had an offer rejected by Sevilla for Diego Carlos.

Now, according to Catalan daily Sport, Newcastle are looking at a deal for Barcelona defender Umtiti.

Barcelona are ready to offload the Frenchman, leaving the ball in his court, but he has already rejected Fenerbahce.

The Camp Nou giants view Newcastle as a good option for Umtiti as they would pick up 50 per cent of his salary.

Umtiti though, if he does agree to join Newcastle, will not agree to an option to buy being part of the deal.

The defender is keen to make sure he returns to Barcelona in the summer and is not willing to write off his career at the club yet.

Umtiti, 28, has made just one appearance in La Liga for Barcelona this term, with 90 minutes clocked in a 2-2 draw with Osasuna.