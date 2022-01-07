Newcastle United face disappointment in their desire to sign Freiburg and Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck in this month’s transfer window.

The Magpies want to bring in centre-backs in this month’s transfer window and are looking at a number of options across Europe.

They are keen on Freiburg’s Schlotterbeck, who shone during the first half of the Bundesliga campaign and earned his first call up to the senior Germany squad.

However, according to German magazine Sport Bild, a move away from Freiburg for the defender this month has been comprehensively ruled out.

Schlotterbeck will remain at Freiburg until at least the summer.

The 22-year-old has helped Freiburg to lose just four times in the Bundesliga this season and they sit a lofty third in the table.

Freiburg have no intention of parting with a key player such as Schlotterbeck midway through the campaign as they aim for a memorable season.

His contract at the Bundesliga outfit is due to run until the summer of 2023, meaning next summer he will enter the final 12 months of his deal.