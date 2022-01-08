Tottenham Hotspur have failed with a bid to sign Leeds United target Weston McKennie in a swap deal involving Tanguy Ndombele, it has been claimed in Italy.

McKennie’s future at Juventus has been under the scanner since before the start of the January transfer window and he has been linked with a potential move to Leeds, with the Whites keen on a new midfielder.

However, the midfielder has re-established himself in the Juventus squad and Massimiliano Allegri is no longer in favour of letting the American leave this month.

Juventus could still consider selling him if they receive financially lucrative offers before the transfer window closes.

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham have tried for him, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus were quick to reject the offer.

The north London club offered to send Ndombele to Juventus as part of a swap deal to sign McKennie.

But the Italian giants were not interested in such a deal as they were not keen to sign the Frenchman.

Ndombele earns around €10m per year at the north London club and Juventus have no interest in taking on those wages.

Juventus will only consider swap deals for McKennie if it makes sense to the club this month.