Leeds United have not moved to an advanced stage on any potential deals to bring players into Elland Road this month, according to The Athletic.

The Whites have had their decision to go with a small senior squad supplemented by call-ups from the Under-23s hugely tested this season.

Marcelo Bielsa has seen a host of players miss chunks of the season and Leeds have paid the price, with the side just having won four of their 19 Premier League games.

They are expected to be active during this month’s transfer window and have been linked with several players, including Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

Leeds however are not in advanced negotiations on any potential signings at present.

The transfer situation regarding incomings at the club is claimed to be quiet.

Leeds could possibly let players go this month, with young talents Cody Drameh and Crysencio Summerville attracting interest.

Fans may be concerned however if Leeds sanction player exits before bringing fresh faces through the door.