Philippe Coutinho is in a private jet as he heads to England to complete his move to Aston Villa from Barcelona.

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa are signing Coutinho from Barcelona on a loan deal running through until the end of the season, while they have also reserved an option to sign him on a permanent basis for £33m.

The move is subject to Coutinho receiving a work permit and passing a medical, and he is now heading to England.

Coutinho está viajando en estos momentos a Birmingham. La pareja sentimental del brasileño lo colgó en Instagram. Mañana por la mañana pasará la revisión médica #fcblive pic.twitter.com/v8vcI3mnDa — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) January 9, 2022

Coutinho’s partner posted a clip on Instagram of the midfielder in the plane and heading to England.

Aston Villa are expected to put Coutinho through his medical paces on Monday morning as they move towards completing the transfer.

Coutinho has been tempted to Villa Park by Gerrard and will be looking to get his career back on track.

He has struggled to live up to expectations at Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in a big money move.

The midfielder is keen to play on a regular basis and put his case forward for inclusion in the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup.