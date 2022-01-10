Leeds United have tested the water over a move to sign Lazio striker Vedat Muriqi on a loan deal, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Whites have struggled to score goals in the Premier League so far this season and lacked a focal point in the absence of Patrick Bamford through injury.

Leeds are looking at potential signings this month and the club have zeroed in on Italy for an option.

According to Italian outlet Lalaziosiamonoi.it, Leeds have been in touch to register their interest in signing Muriqi.

The Whites would be looking to snap up the former Fenerbahce striker on loan until the end of the season.

Lazio are keen to move Muriqi off the books as he has struggled to suit Maurizio Sarri’s style of play, and are likely to prefer a permanent solution.

The striker only joined Lazio in 2020 after an impressive stint at Fenerbahce and it is unclear if any loan would include an option for Leeds to buy him.

Muriqi, 27, a Kosovo international, has found the back of the net just twice for Lazio in 48 appearances.