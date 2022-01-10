Leeds United will not sanction a loan exit for Cardiff City target Cody Drameh in the ongoing window unless their injury situation improves, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 20-year-old came off the bench on Sunday in Leeds’ 2-0 FA Cup defeat to West Ham United, making his fifth senior appearance so far this season.

Drameh is a regular in Mark Jackson’s Leeds Under-23s side and made his senior debut for Leeds in October last month, with injuries handing him an opportunity to shine.

The Leeds starlet has been attracting interest from the Championship this month and a trio of clubs, including Cardiff, have inquired about the possibility of taking him away on loan.

It had been suggested that Drameh going to Cardiff was a done deal, but Leeds will not sanction a loan exit for the player unless their injury situation gets better.

The Whites are dealing with injuries to a number of key players this season and boss Marcelo Bielsa has had to rely on under-23s starlets to step up, including Drameh.

As it stands, Bielsa wants to have the right-back at his disposal for the remainder of the season, as they look to climb as far away from the relegation zone as possible.

However with the likes Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo among the defensive options potentially unavailable for Leeds’ next outing against West Ham, Drameh could even be handed a start.