Tottenham Hotspur are ready to pull the trigger on a formal bid for Wolves winger Adama Traore, as they look to secure his services, according to talkSPORT.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte wants to sign a new right wing-back in this month’s window and believes he can convert Traore, a traditional winger, to play in the position.

Wolves are prepared to sell for the right price as they look to fund signings for boss Bruno Lage this month.

Now Tottenham are ready to test Wolves by slapping in a bid of £20m for Traore.

The north London side will submit a formal offer for the winger which they hope will be accepted by Wolves.

Tottenham chased Traore in the summer transfer window when former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was at the helm, but no deal could be done.

Nuno’s successor Conte also wants Traore and Spurs will have a tilt at delivering him to the Italian tactician this month.

The Wolves winger has also been linked with his previous club Barcelona.