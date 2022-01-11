Lyon star Bruno Guimaraes, who is being tracked by Arsenal and Everton, has insisted that he is not concerned about speculation linking him with interest from England and stressed he lets his agents deal with it.

Brazilian midfielder Bruno has caught the eye with his strong performances for Ligue 1 giants Lyon and he has multiple admirers from abroad.

Premier League heavyweights Arsenal are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old and their league rivals Everton are also monitoring him, while Serie A giants Roma are also credited with interest.

However, despite growing speculation linking him with interest from the England and Italy, Bruno has insisted he does not think about interest from elsewhere and lets his agents deal with it.

Bruno added that his complete focus is on helping Lyon climb back to where they belong and possibly wining the Europa League trophy with them this season.

Asked about speculation linking him with the likes of Arsenal, Bruno told Brazilian broadcaster TV Globo’s Globo Esporte programme: “It’s normal, even more when the window is open.

“When you’re an Olympic champion, have a good season individually and you’re called up to the national team… it’s a normal thing in football.

“I don’t even like to think [about it] too much.

“I leave that to my agents to deal with.

“My objective is to take Lyon to where they deserve to be.

“We’re in the round of 16 in the Europa League, it’s a trophy that Lyon doesn’t have.

“Let’s fight hard to try to win it.”

Lyon are tipped to have put a £40m price tag on Bruno’s head and a move away from the club is more likely to happen next summer than in the ongoing window.