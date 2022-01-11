Newcastle United are prepared to pay big money for Benfica forward Darwin Nunez in order to take him to St. James’ Park this month, it has been claimed in Portugal.

The Uruguayan forward has netted 18 times this season in all competitions and he has appeared on the radar of some of the big clubs in Europe.

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are amongst the clubs who are firm admirers of the 22-year-old hitman, who they expect to continue to develop further.

But newly rich Premier League side Newcastle are the ones who are preparing to move for him and are claimed to be ready to offer big money for the forward.

According to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, the Magpies are ready to slap in a €50m offer to snare Nunez away from Benfica in the ongoing transfer window.

Callum Wilson’s injury has forced Newcastle to look for a striker and Nunez has emerged as one of their top targets.

The Premier League moneybags are prepared to push for him and are keen to fork out a big fee for him.

It has been claimed that Newcastle are even ready to go up to €60m in order to convince Benfica to sell Nunez this month.

Benfica are waiting for some of the Uruguayan’s other suitors to join the race for him this month.