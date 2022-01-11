Newcastle United are among the clubs interested in a move for Marouane Fellaini from Chinese side Shandong Taishan in the ongoing window, it has been claimed in Belgium.

The midfielder spent more than a decade in Premier League with Everton and Manchester United, before ultimately leaving Old Trafford in February 2019 for Chinese outfit Shandong.

Fellaini is having a successful spell at the Chinese Super League side, where he is contracted until December 2025.

However, the midfielder could be handed an opportunity to return to the Premier League this month as, according to Belgian daily La Derniere Heure, Newcastle are interested in acquiring his services.

Despite leaving for China, the 34-year-old’s stock remains high in Europe and Turkish giants Galatasaray and Besiktas are interested in signing him, in addition to Newcastle.

Fellaini is also attracting interest from the Middle East where clubs from Qatar and Dubai have taken notice of his superb stint in China.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is keen on midfield reinforcements in the ongoing window and has several targets in his sights and Fellaini is also an option they are considering.

It remains to be seen whether the Tyneside giants will pounce to bring back Fellaini to England in the coming weeks.