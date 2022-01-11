Reims are not inclined towards accepting the offer from Newcastle United for 19-year-old striker Hugo Ekitike, who is also a West Ham target, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The teenage forward has been turning heads in Ligue 1 this season and has scored eight times in 17 league appearances for Reims.

The French club are now facing the real threat of losing the striker this month due to interest from the Premier League, where Newcastle want him and West Ham are admirers.

The Magpies have tabled a bid with Reims and are pushing to take the forward to St. James’ Park in the ongoing winter transfer window.

But it has been claimed that Reims are leaning towards rejecting the opening offer from Newcastle for Ekitike.

The deal is likely to be more complicated than Newcastle anticipated as Reims are prepared to play hardball for the striker.

Reims are also pushing for a sell-on clause in any deal to sell the teenage striker this month.

Newcastle are keen but are likely to face competition from another Premier League club in West Ham for Ekitike.

The Hammers are interested in the teenager but they are yet to make any advanced proposals for him.