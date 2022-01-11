Leeds United were initially reluctant to let Cody Drameh leave on loan in the ongoing window but the Whites starlet and his agent pushed a move through, with Cardiff City lined up as his destination, according to the Daily Mirror.

The highly-rated right-back made his Premier League debut for Leeds earlier this season and boss Marcelo Bielsa has been banking on him to step up in the first team whenever it was necessary.

Leeds have had to deal with injuries to a number of players this season and Drameh, along with his fellow Leeds Under-23s stars, has played crucial role under the Argentine.

The defender has attracted interest from several Championships sides in the ongoing window, including Cardiff, but Leeds were initially reluctant to sanction an exit for the player owing to their injury situation.

However, Cardiff have won the race for Drameh’s signature and are now set to seal a loan deal with a medical set for Wednesday.

Even though Leeds were initially against sending Drameh out on loan, he and his agent held talks with the club’s hierarchy and managed to push through an exit.

The 20-year-old is keen on clocking up regular senior minutes at this stage of his career and chose Cardiff as the right club to spend the rest of the season.

Leeds see Drameh playing a role at the club in the long-run and will be hoping his loan spell at Cardiff will help him raise his game.