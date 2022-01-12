Newcastle United target Hugo Ekitike is impressed with the project proposed by the Magpies’ new ownership for the club and is open to joining in this window, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies’ fortunes changed for the better following a takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium in October, and the club’s new hierarchy are strongly backing boss Eddie Howe in the ongoing transfer market.

Newcastle, who roped in right-back Kieran Trippier last week, are closing in on sealing a deal for hitman Chris Wood from fellow relegation candidates Burnley but are keen to add more options up front.

The Tyneside giants have been in talks with Ligue 1 side Reims over their starlet Ekitike, who is among the moist highly rated up and coming talents in Europe.

Reims have slapped a £25m price tag on the 19-year-old’s head, but the Tyneside giants are only prepared to fork out £20m for his signature at present.

However, Newcastle have received a massive boost in their chase for Ekitike as the player is open to moving to St James’ Park.

The striker is impressed with Newcastle’s project under their new owners and wants to be part of the club.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can push through a deal for the teenager in the coming weeks, as they look to add to their goal threat.