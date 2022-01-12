Chelsea and Wolves were keen on landing Ricardo Pepi from MLS side FC Dallas, but the player opted to head to the Bundesliga with Augsburg, according to German daily Bild.

Pepi came up through the academy at the American club and made nearly 60 senior appearances for Dallas before opting to head to Europe.

The striker, 19, caught the eye with his performances in the MLS and a host of top clubs took notice of his potential.

In a surprise switch Pepi picked Bavarian club Augsburg as his next move in the game, with the German side shattering their transfer record.

However, Pepi could have landed in the Premier League and was wanted by Chelsea and Wolves.

The striker was conscious of furthering his development when moving to Europe and decided the German club provided the proper avenue.

Pepi burst onto the scene with a stellar 2021 season in Major League Soccer, making 31 appearances for a return of 13 goals.

The starlet completed his move to Augsburg in the first week of this month and made his debut for them last weekend in a defeat to Hoffenheim.