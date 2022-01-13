Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is likely to prefer another player with Premier League experience despite the club trying to buy Diego Carlos from Sevilla, according to Sky Sports News.

The Magpies are currently struggling in the drop zone owing to a tough first half to the current Premier League campaign, but their new owners are determined to keep the club in the top flight.

Newcastle boss Howe has been strongly backed in the ongoing window and they have already added right-back Kieran Trippier and hitman Chris Wood to the squad this month.

The Tyneside giants are pushing to snap centre-back Carlos from Sevilla, and are in talks with Reims over starlet Hugo Ekitike, while their other targets include the likes of Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile and Lens midfielder Seko Fofana.

However, Howe has been tipped to prefer adding players with Premier League experience to his squad mid-way through this season, when they are embroiled in a relegation scrap.

Both Trippier and Wood are players with plenty of Premier League experience while the likes of Carlos, Badiashile, and Ekitike are yet to have minutes in the English top flight.

But Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell and Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek are players that boast Premier League minutes on their CV that are on Newcastle’s transfer radar.

It remains to be seen who will become the first set of signings under the new ownership at Newcastle by the time the window slams shut.