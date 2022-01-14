Brondby director of football Carsten V. Jensen has insisted that his club do not have the funds necessary to pursue a move for Rangers target Andreas Skov Olsen from Bologna this month.

Rangers have already roped in James Sands from New York City FC on an initial loan deal this month and are linked with interest in a number or other players, including Bologna winger Skov Olsen.

In addition to the Gers, the 22-year-old is credited with interest from him homeland Denmark where FC Copenhagen and Brondby are claimed to be keen on a move for him this month.

However, Rangers look unlikely to face competition from Brondby as their director of football Jensen has insisted his club do not have the financial resources necessary to pursue a move for Skov Olsen in the ongoing window.

Jensen added that the media give rise to speculation and stressed claims linking Brondby with interest in the Rangers target are irrelevant.

“This month is just a month where you are allowed to dream and say funny things and not get hung up on it”, Jensen told Danish outlet Bold.dk.

“This also applies to your site, all sorts of other [outlets] and social media that is just running things.

“So, it’s a bit of a circus.

“But no – it’s not really relevant, I must say.

“We do not have the funds needed to pursue such a move.”

It remains to be seen whether Rangers will push to land Skov Olsen in the coming weeks as they gear up to return to league football on Tuesday following the winter break.