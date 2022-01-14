RB Leipzig are yet to receive any requests from Newcastle United over a move for midfielder Amadou Haidara, who is also linked with interest from Manchester United.

The Magpies have bolstered their defence by bringing in right-back Kieran Trippier and attack by signing striker Chris Wood, but boss Eddie Howe is looking to make further additions to his squad, in the centre-back position, midfield and possibly another attacker.

Newcastle are linked with a clutch of midfielders in the ongoing window as the club’s hierarchy ramp up their recruitment drive and RB Leipzig star Haidara is among the names that are under consideration at the Tyneside giants.

The 23-year-old is also linked with Newcastle’s top flight rivals Manchester United with their boss Ralf Rangnick an admirer of the player, but It has been claimed that the Magpies are ready to splash the cash on the midfielder, which could cost them upwards of €90m over the length of his contract.

According to German daily Bild, RB Leipzig are yet to receive any requests from Newcastle over a potential move for Haidara, even though they have strong interest in snaring him away this month.

Newcastle also have very good connections with Haidara’s agents at the Sports360 consultancy, with whom Magpies star Fabian Schar is a client.

The midfielder has a release clause in his contract set at €40m, but it will only become active next summer, while RB Leipzig are tipped to be open to negotiations if interested parties offer a fee well over the €20m mark.

Haidara is a fan of the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle will hand him an opportunity to play there in the coming weeks.