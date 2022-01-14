Any Juventus move to potentially sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea this month is likely to be complicated, it has been claimed in Italy.

Juventus are considering loaning out Arthur, with Arsenal pushing to take the Brazilian to the Emirates in the ongoing transfer window.

The Italian giants are weighing up whether to let the Brazilian go and want to bring in a replacement before agreeing to loan out the 25-year-old out.

There are claims that Juventus have identified signing Chelsea midfielder Loftus-Cheek loan as the Brazilian’s replacement.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, any move for the Chelsea midfielder is likely to be complicated.

The England international is on Juventus’ radar but for the moment, there is no imminent move for him.

Juventus are aware that a deal to sign Loftus-Cheek on loan is likely to be tricky in the ongoing window

Chelsea do not want to lose the midfielder in the ongoing transfer window as they are wary of weakening their options.

Loftus-Cheek is also currently recovering from a bout of Covid and it is unclear whether he wants to leave Chelsea in the middle of the season.