Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic could see out his contract at Fiorentina and leave the club on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.

Vlahovic is one of the hottest properties in European football and Fiorentina have failed to convince him to extend a contract which runs until 2023.

His goalscoring feats have seen him linked with a host of top clubs, including Premier League pair Arsenal and Tottenham.

Vlahovic has been on fire for Fiorentina in the Serie A this season, scoring 16 goals in 20 appearances, while he has also got on the scoresheet three times in the Coppa Italia.

Fiorentina are expected to look to sell Vlahovic either this month or in the summer if he continues to refuse to pen a fresh deal.

However, the striker is keen to be in control of his own future and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, he could choose to see out his contract.

If Vlahovic does stay put then he would be able to sign a pre-contractual agreement with a non-Italian club in January 2023.

Losing Vlahovic on a free transfer would be a bitter pill for Fiorentina to swallow.