Newcastle United made an enquiry for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas this week, but were knocked back by the European heavyweights.

The Magpies are looking to strengthen across all departments in their team and have signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood this month so far.

They are ready to do a host more deals if possible and, according to French radio station RMC, contacted PSG about potentially signing Navas this week.

Newcastle asked PSG about signing the goalkeeper, but the French giants slammed the door on letting the player head to St James’ Park.

PSG intend to keep Navas at the club for at least the rest of the season as they do not want to weaken their options between the sticks.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle might try to change PSG’s mind before the window slams shut by lodging a bid for Navas.

However, the development signals that the Magpies are looking to recruit a goalkeeper this month.

Navas has made 17 appearances for PSG since the start of this season and looks poised to continue to add to that number.