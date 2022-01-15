Woverhampton Wanderers have recalled centre-back Christian Marques from his loan stint at Portuguese side Belenenses, according to The Athletic.

The 19-year-old was due to the spend the season on loan at Portuguese top flight side Belenenses as Wolves looked for him to clock up valuable senior team experience.

Marques has regularly been overlooked though and has only made two appearances for Belenenses’ Under-23s side, though he has been involved in matchday squads for Portuguese league games.

Now Wolves have taken the decision to terminate the teenager’s loan and bring him back to Molineux.

He has yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League side and all eyes will be on what Wolves have planned for Marques going forward.

Marques made the bench for Wolves in Premier League games against Manchester United, Liverpool, West Ham and West Brom last term.

He also played in the EFL Trophy with the club’s Under-21s.

Marques has been capped by Portugal up to Under-19 level after previously playing for Switzerland’s youth teams.