Crystal Palace are not holding talks with Newcastle United target Aaron Ramsey, despite being linked with a swoop for the Juventus man, according to the BBC.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed earlier in the month that he considers Ramsey to be an outgoing player and a return to the Premier League looks the most likely for the Welshman.

As such, a number of clubs have been linked with the midfielder, including Newcastle, who are expected to continue to make signings this month.

Ramsey has also been associated with Crystal Palace amid suggestions he could move to Selhurst Park.

As things stand though there are no discussions ongoing between the Eagles and Ramsey, who is unlikely to end up at the club.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira called the player terrific a week ago and praised his qualities in te midfield.

However, the Eagles are making no efforts to land Ramsey at present.

Ramsey has made just five appearances in total for the Turin club this season, having also struggled with injuries and illness.