Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in Stoke City defender Danny Batth is claimed to be very serious, with the Owls keen to snap him up this month, according to BBC Sheffield.

Owls boss Darren Moore wants to strengthen his defensive options this month as he looks to shape his side up for a promotion bid in League One.

He has turned his attentions to 31-year-old Batth, who is on the books at Championship side Stoke City.

It is claimed that Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in the centre-back is very serious and the club are intent on signing him in this month’s window.

There is also suggested to be a feeling that the swoop can be pushed over the line by the Owls.

Batth has played for Sheffield Wednesday before and had two loan spells at Hillsborough.

The defender has made eleven appearances in the Championship for Stoke this season, picking up three yellow cards along the way.

Moore’s Owls have conceded ten goals in their last six League One outings, a total which is only better than Morecambe, Doncaster Rovers and Gillingham.