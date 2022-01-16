Sunderland are set to put Patrick Roberts through his medical paces after winning the race for his signature, according to Sky Sports (17:32).

Black Cats boss Lee Johnson watched his side throw away a winning position to draw against Accrington Stanley on Saturday, with Sunderland failing to provide a reaction to a 3-1 home loss against Lincoln City.

Johnson wants to strengthen his squad this month and Sunderland are now poised to land Roberts on loan from Manchester City.

Roberts was also attracting attention from Wigan Athletic, but he will undergo a medical with Sunderland in the next few days.

The 24-year-old has been on loan at French side Troyes since the summer, however he has struggled to play on a regular basis.

Now the winger will drop down to League One to help power Sunderland’s promotion bid.

Roberts’ contract at Manchester City runs out in the summer and if he impresses then Sunderland could look to sign him on a permanent basis.

Sunderland are next in action at the weekend against Portsmouth and will hope to have Roberts through the door by then.