Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke, who is wanted by Burnley, has no intention of leaving Selhurst Park this month, according to the BBC.

Benteke has become a hot topic during this month’s transfer window amid interest from Burnley, who are looking to replace Chris Wood.

It has been suggested that Crystal Palace could be prepared to sell Benteke if they are offered between £10m and £12m.

However, the Belgium striker has no intention of leaving Crystal Palace and wants to stay at the club beyond the end of the transfer window.

The 31-year-old has been handed regular game time at Crystal Palace this season, turning out 22 times for Patrick Vieira’s men.

Benteke has scored four league goals, striking against Arsenal and Newcastle United, in addition to hitting a brace against suitors Burnley.

Palace have the striker under contract until the summer of 2023.

All eyes will be on whether Benteke sticks to his stance over not wanting to leave or has a rethink later this month before the window closes.