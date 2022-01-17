Sheffield Wednesday have lodged and enquiry about the possibility of signing Jordan Storey on loan from Preston North End, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls are in the market for defensive reinforcements this month and boss Darren Moore is keen on bringing in at least two new centre-backs.

Dominic Iorfa, Chey Dunkley and Lewis Gibson are all sidelined with injuries and Moore wants more cover in the heart of defence; now Sheffield Wednesday are stepping up their transfer drive in the ongoing window.

The Yorkshire outfit have identified Preston star Storey as a potential recruit this month and have enquired about the possibility of taking him to Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday want to sign the defender on a loan deal for the remainder of the season as they look to get into the playoff spots in League One.

Storey is not part of new Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe’s first choice trio of centre-backs and he has not played since early December.

A move down to the League One side could provide Storey with more game time and Preston are evaluating whether to send him out on loan this month.

In addition to Storey, Sheffield Wednesday are also keen on a move to bring back defender Danny Batth from Stoke City before the transfer window slams shut.