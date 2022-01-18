Juventus want a longer loan stint or a future purchase clause in any deal to loan out Arsenal target Arthur in the ongoing transfer window.

Arsenal want to bring in a midfielder before the end of the month and Arthur has emerged as the top target for the Gunners.

The Gunners have offered to sign him on loan in the ongoing transfer window for the rest of the season and are prepared to cover his full wages.

But the midfielder is seen as a key part of the squad by Massimiliano Allegri and Juventus want to bring in a replacement before agreeing to loan him out.

And according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, the Italian giants are not interested in a simple loan deal until the end of the season for Arthur.

The Bianconeri are interested in either a longer loan stint for Arthur or would prefer to include a purchase clause in the loan agreement.

Juventus are pushing to sign him but for the moment there is no agreement for them to sign him from Juventus.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be prepared to sign Arthur for a longer loan stint or commit to paying a fee for him.

A deal would still hinge on Juventus getting a replacement if Arthur is to join Arsenal this month.