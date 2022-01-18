Newcastle United appreciate the versatility of attacker Ignatius Ganago and have been in touch with his entourage.

The Premier League strugglers have injected new life into their recruitment efforts and their officials are working hard on both signings for this month’s transfer window and with an eye to the summer.

Their attention has been drawn towards Lens attacker Ganago, who is currently in action at the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Newcastle appreciate Ganago’s versatility, with the player able to play across the attacking line.

They also like the fact that the Cameroonian has significant experience despite being just 22 years old, with over 100 appearances in senior football to his name.

Newcastle have not yet contacted Lens about the player, but have been in touch with his entourage.

The Magpies have spoken to those around Ganago to find out the feasibility of a transfer.

Lens have no need to sell him this month and the club’s coach Franck Haise is keen to not weaken his squad now.