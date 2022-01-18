Sheffield Wednesday are still in pole position to secure centre-back Haydon Roberts from Brighton & Hove Albion, according to The Athletic.

Owls boss Darren Moore wants central defenders adding to his squad during this month’s transfer window as he tries to mount a promotion push in League One.

He is keen on Stoke City’s Danny Batth, but is facing serious competition from fellow League One outfit Sunderland.

The Hillsborough outfit are also keen on Brighton talent Roberts and they are in pole position to sign him on loan.

Brighton are looking for Roberts to head out on loan to accumulate more first team experience during the second half of the season.

He is expected to be on the bench this evening for Brighton’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea.

Sheffield Wednesday currently sit in eighth spot in the League One standings and are just three points off the final playoff spot, occupied by Oxford United.

They Owls are next in action against Oxford United, away from home, this coming weekend.