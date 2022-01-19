Barcelona are getting tough with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur target Ousmane Dembele, with the winger excluded from the squad to face Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey.

Dembele has been unable to agree a new contract with Barcelona and will be able to leave the club as a free agent in the summer.

His situation has seen him attract interest from a host of clubs, including newly rich Newcastle, while Fabio Paratici is claimed to be keen to deliver him to Antonio Conte.

Barcelona have threatened Dembele with sitting in the stands for the remaining months of his new deal if does not sign a new contract and, according to Spanish broadcaster TV3, they are now getting tough.

Dembele has been left out of the squad to travel to Bilbao in the Copa del Rey.

He could still be involved in the squad if he drastically changes his tune over signing a fresh deal.

It is claimed that Barcelona have decided to implement the strategy of not playing Dembele if he does not sign a new contract.

It remains to be seen if the club’s approach will cause Dembele to have a rethink or simply strengthen his resolve.