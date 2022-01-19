Leeds United are confident that their ongoing legal issue with RB Leipzig will not impact their pursuit of Red Bull Salzburg star Brenden Aaronson, according to Leeds Live.

Jean-Kevin Augustin joined the Whites on loan from then parent club RB Leipzig in the 2019/20 season and Leeds let him go without signing him.

The German club allege that the Whites were under an obligation to buy the player, while Leeds think otherwise and the matter has reached the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In the meantime, the Whites are interested in Aaronson, who is their top target, and he plays for another club in the Red Bull umbrella.

However, the Whites do not think their dispute with RB Leipzig has any bearing on their dealings with the Austrian club.

The case of Augustin will go before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in March, but the Whites are hoping to secure Aaronson’s services this month.

The Whites have already had an offer of £15m rejected by the Austrian club but they are not letting that deter them and are believed to be preparing another offer.

Aaronson has 26 appearances to his name for Red Bull Salzburg this season and has been a pivotal player for them all season, also chipping in with three goals and seven assists.