Standard Liege could let Nicolas Raskin, who has been linked with Leeds United, go before the transfer window closes.

It has been claimed that Raskin is bound for Premier League side Leeds, but there has been little movement in the saga in recent days.

Leeds want to bolster their side, but they have only put a bid in for Red Bull Salzburg star Brenden Aaronson, who is their priority, with no offers currently in for any other players.

Raskin could leave Standard Liege this month though, according to Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

Standard Liege are tipped to want to sign a new midfielder if Raskin does go, indicating that they would not like to be left in a position where a bid arrives late in the window, offering limited time to sign a replacement.

Raskin, 20, has had his potential noted by a number of clubs outside Belgium this season.

He has played regularly for Standard Liege this term, turning out 21 times across all competitions and picking up six yellow cards, operating in a midfield role.

Standard Liege have Raskin under contract until the summer of 2023.